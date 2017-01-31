close
Sonam Kapoor is inspired by THIS text

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 10:10
Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram Tuesday morning to share an excerpt from a text that inspires her every day and helps her learn something new.

The Bollywood actress posted a pic with a caption from the text which read: "If you want to see the heroic, look at those who can love in return for hatred. If you want to see brave, look at those who can forgive." Bhagavad Gita Everyday I'm inspired by this beautiful text. Everyday I learn something new (sic).”

On the work front, Sonam will be seen next in ‘Veere Di Wedding’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 10:10

