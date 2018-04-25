Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar refrain from casting couch talk

Mumbai: Three of Bollywood's celebrated actors -- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor - known for mincing no words on issues, refrained from commenting on the prevalence of the casting couch in the film industry a day after veteran choreographer Saroj Khan's controversial remark.

The three actresses, along with newcomer Shikha Talsania, were present at the trailer launch of their upcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding' here on Wednesday. During the interaction with media, they were asked for their opinion on the casting couch in the Indian film industry.

Swara, who is known for being very vocal about women empowerment and gender equality, said, "Firstly, this topic has nothing to do with our film 'Veere Di Wedding', and I think today we should keep our focus on the film. For the rest of thing, you please come on my Twitter timeline."

Adding to that, Kareena said, "I do not think we should divert focus from this film. This is a very special film, and we have put a lot of effort. I think the film should get its relevant attention."

Sonam promised to answer questions on the casting couch and women empowerment when she gives personal interviews for the movie.

"I would like to say that all these questions which are not related to film, I promise that we will answer them on one-on-one interactions with you people. But not today. We are trying to keep the focus on the film. We will talk about it in our personal time."

Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film "Veere Di Wedding" is releasing on June 1.

Saroj Khan, at an event in Sangli, had said the casting couch had been happening since the beginning of time, and that it was not restricted to the film industry where "it provides a livelihood at least". She later retracted and apologised for the comment.