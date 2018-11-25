हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor looks like a royal princess in latest Instagram post

The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she looks like a royal princess! It is hard to take our eyes off her in this beautiful click.

Sonam Kapoor looks like a royal princess in latest Instagram post
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous Sonam Kapoor is known as the 'Style Icon' of Bollywood and we couldn't agree more! The actress is a head-turner and time and again leaves us spellbound with her offbeat, stylish looks. Sonam is an avid social media user and has a huge fanbase.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she looks like a royal princess! It is hard to take our eyes off her in this beautiful click.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on

The pic is captioned as, “Fashion you can buy, but style you possess. The key to style is learning who you are, which takes years. There's no how-to road map to style. It's about self expression and, above all, attitude. -Iris Apfel”

Sonam tied the knot with her longtime beau Anand Ahuja this year. The couple had a big fat Punjabi wedding which was attended by various Bollywood biggies. Soon after their wedding, pictures and videos of celebs dancing their hearts out at the ceremonies made way on social media.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in 'The Zoya Factor'. The actress is working with her real-life uncle Sanjay Kapoor who plays her dad in the film. Sonam will also share screen space with her father, Anil Kapoor in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and will hit the screens in February next year.

Tags:
Sonam KapoorSonam Kapoor picsAnand Ahuja Sonam KapoorSonam and Anand

