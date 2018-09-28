Sonam Kapoor piggybacks on hubby Anand Ahuja and the pic spills love!

New Delhi: One of the most romantic couples in B-Town Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja set major relationship goals for one and sundry. The couple is quite active on social media and keeps sharing their lovey-dovey pictures too.

Recently, Anand took to Instagram and posted adorable photos where Sonam piggybacks on him. He wrote: “#gymselfie #iknowitsnotaselfie #everydayphenomenal #TBT”

The duo some time back attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement bash at Lake Como, Italy. The gala affair saw the high and mighty celebs making their presence felt.

Also, desi girl Priyanka Chopra and beau Nick Jonas were recently spotted chilling with new weds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Italy. The couple's outing sure turned many heads as several pictures went viral on social media, giving major goals.

B-Towners such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were seen in attendance.

Sonam and Anand had a dreamy wedding on May 8, 2018, which was attended by family and friends. They had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at Sonam's aunt, Kavita Singh's plush bungalow, Rockdale in Mumbai.