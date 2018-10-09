Sonam Kapoor praises hubby Anand Ahuja for making her feel positive—See post

New Delhi: One of the most adorable couples in B-Town, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja seriously send out some major relationship goals. The actress, who recently announced a bit of her time-out from Twitter owing to immense negativity, praised her hubby for making her feel better.

Sonam shared a beautiful post as her Instagram story and wrote Anand sent her some thoughtful quotes which made her feel better amid all the negativity surrounding her.

Here's a grab of her post:

Also, check out Sonam's tweet before bid Twitter a temporary goodbye:

I’m going off twitter for a while. It’s just too negative. Peace and love to all ! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 6, 2018

Well, social media can be a toxic place at times, especially for celebs as they are often trolled either posting pictures or making a statement. The actress backed Tanushree Dutta when she opened up on harassment allegations against senior actor Nana Patekar and got trolled by Twitterati. She, in fact also hogged the limelight for speaking on the #MeToo movement in Bollywood recently where she mentioned Kangana Ranaut.

The actress also got trolled more recently over one of her tweets where she was talking about how bad the roads are how traffic has taken her 2 hours to reach a destination. Soon after this post, a person on social media tweeted back criticising the actress for not using public transport instead.

After a bitter exchange of tweets, the actress went off Twitter.

Sonam and Anand had a dreamy wedding on May 8, 2018, which was attended by family and friends. They had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at Sonam's aunt, Kavita Singh's plush bungalow, Rockdale in Mumbai.