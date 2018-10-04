हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor reveals why Anand Ahuja got 'promoted' to become her hubby on 'National Boyfriend Day'—See pic

The duo some time back attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement bash at Lake Como, Italy. 

Sonam Kapoor reveals why Anand Ahuja got &#039;promoted&#039; to become her hubby on &#039;National Boyfriend Day&#039;—See pic

New Delhi: One of the most adorable couples in B-Town, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja send out major relationship goals. The dashing duo shares their interest in fashion, clothes and shoes. Both make for a great couple and their wedding was a starry gala affair.

National Boyfriend Day is celebrated on October 3. Just like other special days celebrate the essence of relationships, on National Boyfriend Day, partners can spend time together and mark the day with happiness and gaiety.

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable picture with hubby Anand on social media and the caption is winning our hearts. She wrote: “Happy #nationalboyfriendday to @anandahuja who used to be the best boyfriend and that’s why got promoted to fiancé and then husband. Love you forever and ever. #throwbackthursday #everydayphenomenal”

Awwdorable, isn't it?

The duo some time back attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement bash at Lake Como, Italy. The gala affair saw the high and mighty celebs making their presence felt.

Sonam and Anand had a dreamy wedding on May 8, 2018, which was attended by family and friends. They had a traditional Sikh wedding and their Anand Karaj ceremony took place at Sonam's aunt, Kavita Singh's plush bungalow, Rockdale in Mumbai.

The Kapoors and Ahujas hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening and several B-Towners were seen in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut—all dazzled and wished the newly-wed couple.

 

Tags:
Sonam KapoorAnand ahujasonam kapoor husbandanand ahuja pics

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close