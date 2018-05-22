Sonam Kapoor sets record straight about rift with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai: News about catfights are nothing new to Bollywood. But when there are actresses like Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan on board a film, the atmosphere out there is friendly, warm and comfortable.

Sonam and Kareena who have been friends for long have had to deal with rumours of a rift between them. The two pretty actresses have teamed up for a film titled Veere Di Wedding which is slated to release shortly. But when the film was in the production stage, there were reports of catfights between Sonam and Kareena.

The ladies gracefully put all rumours to rest and proved that the news was fabricated. Unfortunately, ahead of the film's release, speculations are rife that all is not well between the two leading ladies. But is that true?

No, not at all.

Sonam has rubbished rumours that have been doing the rounds of late.

While talking to Mid-day, Sonam said, "There's no rivalry between us. In fact, Bebo (Kareena), me, Rhea and Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) have a WhatsApp group, called The Kapoor Girls. We post each other's yesteryear pictures on it. Bebo and I have been friends for 15 years."

In fact, Kareena and her sister Karisma had attended Sonam's wedding ceremony. The sister duo was a part of all the ceremonies including the Mehendi and the main Anand Karaj.

For those who may not be aware, Sonam married London-based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8. Their marriage was solemnised in presence of family and close friends.