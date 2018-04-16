Sonam Kapoor spotted with beau Anand Ahuja in Mumbai, but it's her earrings that we are crushing on—Pics

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's darling daughter Sonam Kapoor has featured in some great films over the years. The young actress has made a niche place for herself and fans love to follow our very own desi fashionist. The latest buzz around the actress right now is that she might be taking the big plunge and getting married.

Rumours are rife that the wedding might actually happen as early as next month. The actress is reportedly dating Anand Ahuja but the duo has remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. They have often been spotted hanging out with each other, attending weddings and parties together yet there has been no official word ever made by the couple

Sonam was recently spotted with beau Anand outside a clinic at Bandstand, Mumbai. The pictures make you wanna believe the rumours on one hand and then, on the other hand, you will be stuck on Sonam's dangling earrings. Yes! The gorgeous jewellery piece looks like a perfect way to pep up your boring outfit any day.

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Sonam's statement earrings are a must-have jewellery item in your wardrobe. She has worn a nice summery pink kurta with light make-up on while Anand can be seen wearing a black tee and blue denim.

On the professional front, Sonam will be seen in 'Veerey Di Wedding', a film which happens to be the comeback vehicle of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The diva will be seen on the big screens after her brief maternity break. 'Veerey Di Wedding' also stars Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in pivotal parts and will hit the screens on June 1, 2018.

The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.