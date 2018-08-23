हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor takes Anil Kapoor down the memory lane with a throwback picture

Anil Kapoor has done several movies with Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who recently got married to Delhi based businessman Anand Ahuja, took her father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor down the memory lane. She took to Twitter and shared an old picture of the actor posing with Bollywood Diva Madhuri Dixit and actor Anupam Kher. 

Sonam, who was last seen in 'Veere Di Wedding' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania got married recently. Her big wedding trousseau was a talk of the town and nearly whole of the film industry was a part of the celebration. 

Her father, Anil Kapoor is a well known and loved actor who has worked in several movies. He has given us a number of hits like 'Mr. India', 'Nayak: The Real Hero' and many more. 

Anil Kapoor has done several movies with Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher. The trio has been seen together in movies like 'Khel', 'Tezaab', etc. 

Here's what the tweet looks like:

Sonam Kapoor is one of the three children Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor, the other two being Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. 

