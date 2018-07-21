हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor talks about PMS perils, shows off her acne like no other — Watch

Sonam Kapoor is one actress from Bollywood who is known to speak her mind and call a spade a spade. The actress doesn't even shy away talking about PMS and its perils too. 

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor is one actress from Bollywood who is known to speak her mind and call a spade a spade. The actress doesn't even shy away talking about PMS and its perils too. 

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram to share with her followers that she was going through the premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and has got a pimple in the middle of her forehead. Along with the video, the Neerja star wrote, "Perils of PMS! During the climax that too!!!! (sic)." 

Take a look at Sonam's Instagram story below.

In January this year, Sonam had shared a colour correction selfie, in which she was seen using using an orange concealer around her eyes, lips and nose. 

On the work front, Sonam is currently shooting for Vindu Vindo Chopra's 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The film is being directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and also features Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkumaar Rao. It is set to hit the screens on October 12 this year. 

Her last release 'Veere Di Wedding' turned out to be a Box Office success and received positive word of mouth from everywhere. Alos starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, the chic film made a net collection of Rs 138 crore at the Box Office. 

