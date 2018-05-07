Sonam Kapoor tries to drop Kaleera on Jacqueline Fernandez's head - Watch

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor's Chooda ceremony was held today at the Sunteck, Signature Island, BKC here. The starry ceremony was attended by Sonam's family and friends from the film industry.

Shilpa Shetty posts a video of Sonam Kapoor's Chooda ceremony - Watch

One of the attendees - Jacqueline Fernadez, took to her Instagram page to share a video which shows the bride-to-be desperately trying to drop a Kaleera on the Sri Lankan beauty's head.

Check out the video below:

The Chooda and the Kaleeras are significant features of the Punjabi wedding. Choodas are sets of 21 red and ivory coloured bangles while Kaleeras are ornaments shaped like an umbrella. These are attached to the Choodas.

The unmarried girls who attend the wedding are asked to sit in a row and the bride tries to drop the kaleera on their head by moving her hands. The girl on whose head the Kaleera gets dropped is believed to be the next bride-to-be.

Besides Jacqueline, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan, Swara Bhasker and a number of others were present.

For the unversed, Sonam is all set to tie the nuptial knot with beau Anand Ahuja tomorrow in a private ceremony here.

The couple will exchange vows between 11 AM to 12.30PM at Anand Karaj mansion followed by lunch at Rockdale, 226, Bandstand Bandra. The marriage ceremony will be followed by a party on the same day at The Leela, 8 PM onwards.

The guests have been asked not to get gifts as their presence alone will be like presents worth treasuring.

The Kapoor and the Ahuja families issued a joint statement last week to confirm news of the couple's marriage.

The statement read: "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on May 8 in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

Here's wishing the two families and the couple hearty congratulations.