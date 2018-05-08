Sonam Kapoor walks towards Anand Ahuja with brothers Arjun, Harshvardhan by her side—Watch

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor's D-day is finally here and the actress has stunned everyone by donning a traditional red lehenga for her wedding while Anand kept it simple yet elegant in a golden sherwani. A video from Sonam's wedding ceremony has surfaced on social media in which she is seeing walking towards the mandap accompanied by her brothers Arjun Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Check out the video here:

The big fat Punjabi wedding saw the actress enjoying all the rituals—right from her mehendi, sangeet to chooda and kaleera ceremony. Sonam was beautifully dressed in an ethereal Chikankari lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her Mehendi ceremony last night. The gorgeous bride danced the night away with her family and friends. Many B-Towners were seen shaking a leg or two on the Punjabi beats by Sukhbir, who sang live.

Ace fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania took to Instagram and shared her first pictures.

The Kapoors and Ahujas will host a grand party at The Leela, Mumbai this evening. The who's who of the film industry is expected to attend the reception party tonight.

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in 'Veere Di Wedding'. The film will hit the screens on June 1, 2018, and is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. It stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead besides Sonam. The film has been co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

Here's wishing the couple a happy married life!