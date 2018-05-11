Sonam Kapoor was 'just enjoying herself' at her wedding

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor's May wedding to Anand Ahuja had mehendi, sangeet and a big fat wedding ceremony followed by a star-studded reception party. Instead of stressing over getting it all perfect, the "Veere Di Wedding" actress left all the decision-making to family and focused all her energy on enjoying herself, said her wedding planner.

"Sonam is an amazing person and her warmth can definitely bring life to any celebration. She was just enjoying herself and left all the decision-making to the family.

"It is the first wedding at their house and so everyone was really excited and was part of the planning and preparations.

"Since it was a Punjabi wedding, Punjabi singers like Mika Singh and Gurdeep Mehndi hit the right notes to create a vibe, making every guest hit the dance floor," Bhavnesh Sawhney, one of the directors of wedding planning agency Wedniksha, told IANS about the wedding that took place on May 8 here.

Celebrity guests like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Shilpa Shetty were among those who set the dance floor on fire along with Sonam's star family members like father Anil Kapoor and cousin Arjun Kapoor.

"Anil Kapoor and family are known for their unconditional love and hospitality. They wanted us to extend the Kapoor touch in every element of the wedding. The wedding was all about love and celebrating this special occasion with friends and family," said Sawhney.

White is generally kept away from weddings. But Sonam celebrated her sangeet in shades of white.

"We are not in the era of superstitious beliefs anymore... I guess, it was a unanimous decision to keep white as the theme and everyone did look gorgeous," said Sawhney.

Maintaining privacy wasn't easy.

"We had to make earnest requests to all to keep it to themselves. Sonam and Anand's wedding has been one of the biggest celebrity wedding celebrations which we have witnessed in almost a decade," said Sawhney.