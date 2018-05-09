Sonam Kapoor wedding reception: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif catch up like old pals — Watch video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his 'Race 3' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez made a last minute entry together at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. He later joined Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Mika Singh to perform on the stage where he was seen setting the dance floor on fire.

In the meantime, a video has been shared by a fan club in which Salman is seen stopping by Katrina Kaif and striking a conversation with his former girlfriend. While it remains unknown what exactly was Salman discussing with Katrina, looking at the video, it appeared that he was having some serious sort of conversation with his 'Tiger Zinda Hai' co-star.

It is to be noted that only a day earlier, Salman had appeared in the Jodhpur court in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. And the court set July 17 as the next date to hear Salman's application challenging the trial court order sentencing him to a five-year jail term in the case.

In the video, while Salman is seen chatting with Katrina, Jacqueline Fernandez and 'Fitoor' actress's sister Isabel Kaif stood by their side. The superstar was later seen greeting filmmaker Boney Kapoor and others before making his way inside the venue.

Meanwhile, Katrina looked ravishing in a red outfit while Jacqueline turned heads in a white saree.