Sonam Kapoor wishes Anil Kapoor on birthday with a BTS picture from 'Ek Ladki....'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor on Monday took to Instagram to wish father Anil Kapoor with a BTS picture from their upcoming flick 'Ek Ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga'.

Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday Dad... this has been a momentous year for both of us. For the first time in 10 years of being in this industry I shared a frame with you and was your costar.. And you also had to see me get married.. all this was a complete roller coaster... hard and beautiful at the same time.. I’m thankful for the teachings of love, progressive ideals and morals that have been a part of my upbringing, and each year I realise more and more what a gift that is in this day and age.. love you so much... @anilskapoor #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga."

Sonam will share screen space with her father, Anil Kapoor in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and will hit the screens in February next year. Post which she will be seen in 'The Zoya Factor'. The actress is working with her real-life uncle Sanjay Kapoor who plays her dad in the film.

On the personal front, the actress got married to her longtime beau Anand Ahuja on May 8 this year and the two remained the talk of the town for a long time. Their wedding was a starry affair and a lot of Bollywood biggies attended the event. For days, pictures and videos of the star wedding were all over the internet. The two often share pictures together giving us major relationship goals each da