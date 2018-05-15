Sonam Kapoor's first red carpet appearance at Cannes 2018 as Mrs Ahuja will blow your mind—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood witnessed a fairytale wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Mumbai. The duo dated for sometime before taking the plunge. They had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh's plush bungalow, Rockdale on May 8, 2018.

Soon after the wedding festivities, the actress took off to Cannes where she made her first red carpet appearance as Mrs Ahuja. We must say, she is hailed as the fashionista quite rightly. The actress went for a classic Ralph and Russo dress along with beautifully decked up hair with Amrapali jewels.

Check out the pictures shared by Sonam and sister Rhea Kapoor on Instagram:

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 14, 2018 at 10:22am PDT

Details with @amrapalijewels @tarang_arora A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 14, 2018 at 9:55am PDT

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 14, 2018 at 12:14pm PDT

The actress is a Cannes regular and endorses beauty brand L'Oréal at the French Riviera. The 71st Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes. The festival previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from across the world. It is held at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

This year, many Bollywood beauties have graced the French Riveria. Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat left a lasting impression.

Also, Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan made her debut this year at the Cannes red carpet.