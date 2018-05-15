हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's first red carpet appearance at Cannes 2018 as Mrs Ahuja will blow your mind—Pics

The actress is a Cannes regular and endorses beauty brand L'Oréal at the French Riviera. 

Sonam Kapoor&#039;s first red carpet appearance at Cannes 2018 as Mrs Ahuja will blow your mind—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood witnessed a fairytale wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Mumbai. The duo dated for sometime before taking the plunge. They had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh's plush bungalow, Rockdale on May 8, 2018.

Soon after the wedding festivities, the actress took off to Cannes where she made her first red carpet appearance as Mrs Ahuja. We must say, she is hailed as the fashionista quite rightly. The actress went for a classic Ralph and Russo dress along with beautifully decked up hair with Amrapali jewels.

Check out the pictures shared by Sonam and sister Rhea Kapoor on Instagram:

 

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

Details with @amrapalijewels @tarang_arora

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

 

 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

 

And just like that, back to work! #Cannes2018

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

The actress is a Cannes regular and endorses beauty brand L'Oréal at the French Riviera. The 71st Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes. The festival previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from across the world. It is held at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

This year, many Bollywood beauties have graced the French Riveria. Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat left a lasting impression.

Also, Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan made her debut this year at the Cannes red carpet. 

Tags:
Sonam Kapoorcannes 2018Sonam Kapoor CannesCannes Film FestivalFashionAnand ahuja
Next
Story

Former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Arshi Khan's sizzling dance on 'Rashke Qamar' has gone viral—Watch

Must Watch