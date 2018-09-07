Sonam Kapoor's message for Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput will melt your heart-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became proud parents to a baby boy on September 5. Ever since the arrival of their second child, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple. Recently, Shahid's co-star from Masoom took to Twitter to wish Shahid and Mira.

Taking to Twitter, Sonam wrote, "Congratulations Shahid and Mira on the new addition to the family. Now cutie Misha has a brother to play with.

@shahidkapoor #MiraKapoor."

The duo is yet to name their little bundle of joy. This is the couple’s second child after daughter Misha, who was born on August 26, 2016.

Shahid and Mira had tied the knot on July 7, 2015, at a private ceremony in Gurgaon.

On the professional front, Sasha will be seen in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' which will hit the silver screen on September 21, 2018. Shahid's last release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat', had done wonders at the Box Office.

Shahid is playing a lawyer in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma. The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who also helmed Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.