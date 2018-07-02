हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's Vogue photoshoot captures the journey of every bride—See pictures

Sonam took to Instagram on Monday and shared more images from the Vogue wedding shoot. 

Image Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor married her long-time beau Anand Ahuja in a big fat Punjabi wedding on May 8, 2018. The event was a star-studded affair with a lot of Bollywood biggies in attendance. Sonam looked beautiful in all wedding ceremonies and her and Anand's pictures were all over the internet. Soon after her wedding, Bollywood's style icon changed her name to Sonam K Ahuja. What came as a beautiful surprise was when her husband also changed his name to Anand S Ahuja. 

Two of them together give us major couple goals and their PDA is proof that they are madly in love. The two graced the cover of Vogue magazine and looked resplendent in their wedding attire.

Sonam took to Instagram on Monday and shared more images from the Vogue wedding shoot. However, these images focus more on the bride and her journey from her home to the moment when she is about to leave for her husband's house. It is an extremely emotional moment and in one of the pics, where Sonam can be seen crying, our hearts just feel the emotion.

Check out all the pictures right here:

 

From some extremely gorgeous designer outfits to power-packed performances by the Bollywood biggies, Sonam Ki Shaadi was one grand affair that we would never like to forget.

The power couple of Bollywood, Sonam and Anand were holidaying in London recently with Sonam's 'Veerey' gang Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karishma Kapoor. On the work front, the actress's 'Veere Di Wedding' emerged a box office winner.

Sonam will be next seen in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha' alongside her father Anil Kapoor and  actress Juhi Chawla.   

