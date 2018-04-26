Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrat Bharucha keep it casual and stylish at cafe visit — See pics

Actress Nushrat Bharucha of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame was on Thursday spotted at a popular cafe in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress looked stylish as she was exiting the cafe wearing white palazzo pants with a striped white cropped top. She teamed her look wearing a long black cape and black handbags and black shoes.

The 32-year-old actress was all smile and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Check out her pics here (Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Nushrat, who is currently basking in the success of her last release SKTKS calls herself an extremely greedy actor and said she wants to do complicated roles. "I am an extremely greedy actor. I want to do all sorts of roles... The more layered, more complicated the role... The more I enjoy it," she had said in a statement earlier.

She was seen as Sweety in SKTKS and her character had shades of grey.

"I remember the first time I saw 'Gupt', I was blown away. Kajol shocked people with her choice of role. She did it when she was in the prime of her career. Ever since then, I have been waiting to do a role like that, and then 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' happened," she said.

She has also appeared in films like 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', 'Pyar Ka Punchnama', 'Akaash Vani', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2'.