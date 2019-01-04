Sonu Nigam makes Instagram debut

Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam on Friday made his Instagram debut with a memory of the late legendary singer Mohammed Rafi.

His official Instagram handle is 'sonunigamofficial'.

"Intended to start the Instagram journey on December 24, 94th birth anniversary of the greatest Mohammed Rafi sahab. Starting the year with his memory," Sonu posted along with a photograph in which he has juxtaposed his own image with that of Rafi.

Sonu's Instagram entry has been made at the behest of his fans, whom he refers to as his extended family.

"Instagram is a new and an exciting platform for me as described by my extended family and well wishers. I have been getting requests and messages from all over the world to come on Instagram and I think it is long overdue," he said in a statement.

"I hope and wish I can post regularly and people get a closer view of my life. I am going to try my best to keep up with the pace, although I am not the kind of person who shares his life and personal moments on social media. I am looking forward to this new adventure," added the singer of hit tracks like "Kal ho na ho", "Abhi mujh mein kahin" and "Panchi nadiya pawan ke".