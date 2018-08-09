हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam wants prostitution legalised, seeks sex education in schools

Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam has expressed his views on the rising cases of sexual crime against women and children. The veteran musician, while reacting to the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case,  reportedly said that the system is responsible for such crimes.

While talking to an English News Channel, Nigam said that sex-education must be made mandatory in schools. Sex education will create awareness about sex and this will help children grow into responsible adults.

The singer said there could be many more cases such as these that unfortunately go unreported. 

He also cited the example of the legalisation of prostitution in Amsterdam. Nigam believes that legalisation of prostitution could help curb the rate of crime against women.

Last year, Nigam, made headlines after tweeting about Azaan and loudspeakers. He was slammed for expressing his views through a series of tweets. A cleric also reportedly issued a Fatwa against him and the singer responded to the threat by voluntarily tonsuring his head. Subsequently, he quit Twitter. Its been over a year he has not returned to the micro-blogging site.

