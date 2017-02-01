Sonu Sood reveals how Salman Khan met Jackie Chan

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently revealed that superstar Salman Khan left his shoot early in order to meet International martial arts sensation Jackie Chan. The 62-year-old action star came to Mumbai a few days back to promote his upcoming release 'Kung Fu Yoga'.

"Salman always wanted to meet Chan. He was shooting for 'Tubelight' and he was supposed to pack up in the night but he asked people to pack up early as he wanted to meet Jackie Chan," Sonu told PTI.

Wow, Salman is truly Chan's fanboy!

'Kung Fu Yoga' is a part of the three-film agreement signed between the two countries during Chinese President Xi Jinping's past visit to India.

The film, which is directed by Stanley Tong, also stars actresses Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani. Hindi film stars have reportedly performed some adrenaline-pumping action sequences for the movie, which were partly shot in India.

It will be releasing on February 3 this year.