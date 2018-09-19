हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lalbaugcha Raja

Sonu Sood visits Lalbaugcha Raja, seeks divine blessings—See pic

Sonu Sood visits Lalbaugcha Raja, seeks divine blessings—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood visited one of the most famous Ganpati pandals in Mumbai—Lalbaugcha Raja and offered his prayers. The action star even took to his social media handles and shared the pictures of Bappa's majestic idol.

He wrote: “When I start my day with Ganpati darshans at “Lal Bagh Cha Raja”️ #ganpatibaapamoriyaa #lalbaughcharaja”

In Maharashtra, it is the major festival where Lord Ganesha is welcomed by the devotees with open arms to their abodes. Chants of Bappa Morya can be heard at every nook and corner of the city, and devotees offer prayers to the Lord of new beginnings.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on September 13.

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi—the day marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is a 10-day long festivity. Ganpati Utsav is the major festival celebrated in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Eastern parts of Odisha.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan too visited Lalbaugcha Raja recently and shared his pictures.

The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strikes a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. In order to please the Ganpati, and make him visit your abode year-on-year, special puja is performed on Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

 

