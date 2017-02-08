Sophie Choudry's star-studded birthday bash was too much fun! - See pics
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 10:53
New Delhi: Bollywood diva Sophie Choudry is one of the most happening social butterflies of B-Town. Be it public appearances or social events, the 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects' diva aptly knows to how to spill her charm all over. Recently, designer Manish Malhotra hosted an early birthday bash for her and, oh boy, it was flooded with glamour.
Celebrities including Preity Zinta, Malaika Arora Khan, Karan Johar and Neha Dhupia graced the party with their presence. If the pictures from the bash are to be judged, we can pretty much say that all the stars had quite a blast.
Check out some sizzling glimpses from the night:
Sophie Choudry turns 36-year-old today. We extend warm wishes to her on this special occasion.
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 10:53
