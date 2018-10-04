Sophie Turner walks first red carpet with Joe Jonas

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner turned up the heat in the City of Lights as the couple hit the red carpet together for the first time at the Louis Vuitton show here at Paris Fashion Week.

Paris: Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner turned up the heat in the City of Lights as the couple hit the red carpet together for the first time at the Louis Vuitton show here at Paris Fashion Week.

Joe, 29, and Sophie, 22, colour-coordinated in chic grey and black looks, reports people.com.

The singer wore a grey suit with a black shirt, while the "Game of Thrones" actress rocked thigh-high black boots, a grey skirt and a black shirt that tied at the waist.

The romance continued inside the event, where Turner posted a cuddly Instagram. In the picture, Joe put his arm around Sophie as she leaned into him affectionately and closed her eyes.

"With my love in Paris," she captioned the snapshot.

Joe, who started dating Sophie in November 2016 and popped the question in Ocober 2017, is not the only member of his family with a budding romance.

In July, Nick Jonas, 26, got engaged to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, 36.

