Sorry Sapna Choudhary, Chris Gayle was actually dancing to Sunny Leone's 'Laila' song—Watch

New Delhi: A day after popular Haryanvi singer and 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Sapna Choudhary shared a video of Chris Gayle dancing to her famous track 'Teri Ankhya Ka Yo Kajal', turns out the West Indies all-rounder was actually grooving to Sunny Leone's 'Laila' song from 'Raees' starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Sapna had shared a fan-made video which she found on the internet while Chris's Instagram account has the original video which was posted some 9 months back. Watch both the dance videos and decide which one you like the most:

Chris is currently seen busy the ongoing IPL 2018 where he is playing from Kings XI Punjab team. The West Indies champion scored a ton against Hyderabad recently and hogged all the limelight.

Meanwhile, Sapna had a successful stint inside the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 11'. Soon after the show ended, she became a household name and bagged a few projects as well. She featured in a song titled 'Hatt Ja Tau' for the film 'Veerey Ki Wedding' starring Pulkit Samrat and Jimmy Shergill.

Sapna also has a special dance number in Abhay Deol-Patralekhaa starrer 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. A few days back, Sapna met another 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Arshi Khan and both the ladies grooved to some desi beats at former's brother's wedding.

Gayle's dance moves are already creating a buzz online with as many as 246,418 views so far on the 'Laila' dance.