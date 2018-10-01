हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saurabh Raaj Jain

Sourabh Raaj Jain turns narrator for 'RadhaKrishn'

National Award-winning actress Divya Dutta is also part of the mythological show as a narrator.  

Image courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who played Lord Krishna in 'Mahabharat', has been roped in for Siddharth Kumar Tewary`s show 'RadhaKrishn' as a narrator.

"I feel honored to be part of Siddharth Sir`s shows in some way or the other. I had been part of `Shani` and now once again, I will be a part of his show - 'RadhaKrishn'," Sourabh said in a statement.

"Siddharth Sir is leaving a behind a legacy with the kind of content he makes and I feel extremely lucky to be a part of his shows in any form that I can be," he added.

