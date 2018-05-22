South sensation Raai Laxmi exudes oomph while posing with superbike—Pics

New Delhi: South sensation Raai Laxmi is quite active on her social media handles and recently the gorgeous actress shared some pictures where she can be seen wearing a short black dress but that's not all! The eye-catcher was yellow superbike she posed with.

Raai Laxmi was clicked with a Harley and the pictures are totally unmissable. She wrote: "We all have an inner She-Beast, but some of us r just not taught to use it."

We all have an inner She-Beast, but some of us r just not taught to use it. #loveforbikes #tomgirl #beast pic.twitter.com/akAwVsMgCm — RAAI LAXMI (@iamlakshmirai) May 21, 2018

Looks like Raai Laxmi is a bike lover.

The actress has featured in as many as 50 movies in regional languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada respectively. She made her acting debut in Tamil film Karka Kasadara in 2005 when she was only 17. Later on, she went on to star in several hit films.

In 2007, Raai Laxmi forayed into Malayalam films and 'Rock & Roll' opposite legendary Mohanlal was her debut there. The actress is quite popular among Tamil and Malayalam movie buffs.

Meanwhile, in 2017, she made her debut in much talked about venture 'Julie 2'.