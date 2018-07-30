हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shriya saran

South star Shriya Saran sizzles in a hot pink bikini—See pic

The 'Drishyam' actress tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in a private ceremony on March 12.

South star Shriya Saran sizzles in a hot pink bikini—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South sensation Shriya Saran enjoys a huge fan following. The actress is known for her blockbuster string of movies in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She is also an avid social media user and recently took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture of hers.

Shriya sizzles in a hot pink coloured bikini. She probably is enjoying her chill time at a vacay abroad. Her caption reads: “Smiles and laughter”. Her studded bikini gives her a glam diva look and her wide smile makes it a freeze frame moment.

Check it out here:

Smiles and laughter

A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 on

Here's another gorgeous picture of the actress who is having the time of her life in Croatia.

Sun is shining

A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 on

The 'Drishyam' actress tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in a private ceremony on March 12. A few images of the couple's wedding ceremony even surfaced on social media. She got married in Mumbai in the presence of family and close friends.

Shriya started off her career in 2001 with the Telugu film 'Ishtam'. She tasted commercial success with 'Santhosham' in 2002. In 2007, the actress featured in megastar Rajinikanth starrer Sivaji which was the highest-grossing Tamil film that year. Shriya got critical acclaim for her role in 'Awarapan' which released in 2007 and had Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

She has won several awards and received accolades for her power-packed performances on the big screens. Shriya was the Brand Ambassador for SIIMA AWARDS in 2013, 2014 and 2015 respectively.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
shriya saranSouth actressshriya saran bikinipink bikiniBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close