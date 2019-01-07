हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Golden Globes

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse wins Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature

The other nominations this year included Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Isle of Dogs and Mirai.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse wins Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

Washington D.C.: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' won at Goldem Globe Awards, taking home the trophy for Best Animated Feature at the 76th annual ceremony.

The film was helmed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman and is only the third time since the category was introduced in 2007 that wasn't awarded to a film from Disney or Pixar.

The other nominations this year included Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Isle of Dogs and Mirai, The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

The film centres on the African-American/Puerto Rican Brooklyn teen Miles Morales as Spider-Man and has been well received for its fresh story and visual style.

Earlier winners of the award since its introduction include 'How to Train Your Dragon 2' and 'The Adventures of TinTin'. 

Tags:
Golden GlobesGolden Globe AwardSpider-Man Golden Globe

Must Watch