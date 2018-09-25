हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Sportspeople are the pride of the country: Amitabh Bachchan

The star also took to his blog to hail the sportspeople.

Sportspeople are the pride of the country: Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says sportspeople are the pride of the country and honouring them brings glory to the entire nation.

The 75-year-old actor, who is currently hosting reality TV game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati", took to Twitter to share photographs with the players of the men's national hockey team.

"Honouring the Indian Hockey Team on 'KBC Karmveer' episode... Their dedication , their effort for the country is beyond compare... When we honour our sportspeople, we honour our country. They are the pride of the country. They are the pride and glory of the tricolour," Bachchan wrote.

The star also took to his blog to hail the sportspeople.

"Sport is the identity of a nation... When we excel in a routine the world takes notice... Sportsmen are a nation's brand ambassadors... For merit for glory for the recognition that we are blessed with," he wrote.

Bachchan also urged the people to wish the team for the World Cup, to be held in Odisha next month.

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchansportspeopleBig BThugs of Hindostan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close