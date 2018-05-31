Spotted: Amitabh Bachchan shoots for an ad at Khar — See photos

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was snapped at a popular ad studio at Khar in Mumbai on Wednesday. The legendary actor was shooting for an ad at the studio when he was clicked by the paparazzi.

Amitabh was spotted in his usual avatar. The actor had donned a white kurta-pyjama with shawl and black loafers.

Check out his photos here:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

It is to be noted that Amitabh is one of the busiest actors in the film industry. The legendary actor recently shot for another ad for a popular jewellery brand with his daughter Shweta Nanda. This was perhaps for the first time that Bachchan senior shot a commercial with his daughter.

He got all emotional and shared a post with a heartwarming picture on Twitter.

Bachchan senior wrote: "Daughters be the best".

Shweta will be seen making her debut in acting with this ad shoot. Isn't this simply adorable? Well, on the professional front, AB just delivered a hit with '102 Not Out' starring Rishi Kapoor in the lead opposite him.