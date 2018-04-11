Sri Reddy accuses Abhiram Daggubati of forcing himself on her, shares intimate photos, private sex chat on WhatsApp with him

New Delhi: Telugu actress Sri Reddy has accused Abhiram Daggubati, son of producer Suresh Babu of exploiting her sexually. In an interview with News 18, Sri, without naming Abhiram, claimed that Suresh Babu's son cheated her and 'used' her inside a studio.

"Suresh Babu’s son cheated me so badly. The studio belongs to the government and it is meant to help and support talented people. They have to use it in a proper way. This Suresh Babu’s son took me to the studio and f****d me so badly in the studio only," she told the news channel.

It is to be noted that Suresh Babu is the father of Rana and Abhiram Daggubati.

While Sri initially did not reveal the name of the accused, hours later when she appeared on a Telugu show, she alleged that it was Abhiram who exploited her. She went on to share few intimate photos of Abhiram and herself.

Later, she shared some intimate photos with Abhiram on her Twitter account. Check out her posts:

Last week, the television presenter-turned-actress grabbed attention after she stripped in front of the office of Movie Artists Association (MAA) against the casting couch menace in the Telugu film industry. During her protest, Sri claimed that many producers, directors and actors had asked her for sexual favours, and even upon having submitted to such requests she did not get an opportunity in any film project.

After her sensational protest, the MAA decided to ban the actress for her actions saying that her acts have come as a rude shock to many younger generation stars in the film industry.

Talking about Abhiram, his grandfather D Ramanaidu was also a famous producer who started a production house Suresh Productions. His elder brother Rana Daggubati is a big name in the southern film industry. And this is not the first time when his name has got embroiled in a controversy. In 2015, a complaint was registered against him after he allegedly assaulted two US nationals in a road rage. Later, in 2017, he got involved in a brawl with his neighbour over some construction work.