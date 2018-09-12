हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sri Reddy

Sri Reddy shares controversial post on Sachin Tendulkar, gets trolled mercilessly

The southern controversial actress has been making accusations against several A-listed actors and filmmakers about casting couch.

Sri Reddy shares controversial post on Sachin Tendulkar, gets trolled mercilessly
Image Courtesy: Facebook

South Indian actress and controversy favourite child Sri Reddy is back in news. The actress has been in the limelight ever since she first levelled serious allegations against some of the big names from the Tollywood industry accusing them of casting couch. And now, Sri Reddy has accused allegations against none other but former legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. 

In her latest claims, Sri Reddy has stated that the cricketer had a relationship with a Tollywood actress during one of his visits to Hyderabad. She even mentioned a businessman's name and said that he facilitated the relationship. The actress made these claims on her Facebook account. 

She targetted the cricketer in a cryptic Facebook, that read, "A romantic guy called Sachin Tendulkar, when he came to Hyderabad, charmi'ng girl did a romance wt him..high profile chamundeswar swami is a middle person..greatest persons can play well i mean romance well ????"

Sri Reddy

However, hours after the post, she came under the attack from the fans of the cricketer and online users. 

Sri Reddy

Sri Reddy

Earlier, Sri Reddy had accused southern star Rana Daggubati's younger brother about Abhiram Daggubati of casting couch. Sri Reddy had previously targeted actors Nani and Pawan Kalyan after which she was trolled mercilessly. 

Tags:
Sri ReddySri Reddy FacebookSri Reddy TollywoodSachin tendulkar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close