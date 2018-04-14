Sri will always be a shining star in the sky: Anil Kapoor on Sridevi's National Award

New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor shared an emotional for his co-star and late actress Sridevi moments after she was conferred with the Best Actress award posthumously for her performance in ‘Mom' at the 65th National Film Awards on Friday.

In his note shared on social media, Anil Kapoor thanked the jury for the recognition and said that the National Award means a lot to them.

“She might not be among us anymore but her talent, work and memory will live on. Sri was and always will be a shining star in the sky. I know this recognition and this award would mean a lot to her, it surely means a lot to us. So thank you. #NationalFilmAwards"

Earlier, Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi had also issued a joint statement thanking the Indian government and the jury members for the honour. They have also thanked Sridevi’s friends and fans for their congratulatory messages.

The note read, "We are overjoyed to know that the jury has conferred the best actor award to Sridevi for her performance in Mom. It’s a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a super actor but a super wife and a super mom. It’s time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on.”

Filmmaker and jury member Shekhar Kapur also told the media that late actress Sridevi wasn't chosen for the honour because of his relationship with her but due to her contribution to 'Mom'.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding. Indian cinema's first female superstar's died due to accidental drowning, as per the forensic report.