Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's pic in Vogue India magazine will melt your heart

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. Ever since her untimely demise, family and friends are trying hard to cope with the huge loss. She was hailed as the 'first female superstar' of Indian cinema with a rich filmography to her credit.

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is also a close friend of the Kapoors opened up about how strong a bond Sridevi shared with her family and much more in the latest Vogue India issue. He wrote an emotional note for his muse paying a tribute to the iconic star of Indian cinema. He took to his Instagram and shared a picture of the magazine which features late Sridevi with husband Boney Kapoor.

Manish was close to the late actor and even accompanied the family to Haridwar where her ashes were immersed.

The actress was in Dubai for a family wedding when the unfortunate incident took place. The cause of her death was reported to be 'accidental drowning'.

Wrapped in the tri-colour Padma Shri Sridevi’s mortal remains were accorded full State Honours at the Celebration Sports Club Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai. From Deepika Padukone to Hema Malini, Aishwarya Rai to Jaya Bachchan, Arbaaz Khan to Vidya Balan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Raveena Tandon, a number of film personalities paid their last respects to Sridevi at the Celebration Sports Club.

An ocean of fan following thronged the roads to catch a glimpse of their favourite star and pay their last respects. Shah Rukh Khan, Prasoon Joshi, Randhir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra and several others paid their last respects to Sridevi at the Vile Parle crematorium.

The untimely demise of the beloved actress had plunged the entire nation and millions of her fans worldwide in a state of shock and disbelief. The noted actress's ashes were partly immersed in the holy waters of river Ganges, Haridwar and at Rameswaram.

