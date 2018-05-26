Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi gets mobbed by fans — Video inside

New Delhi: Sridevi's eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who is yet to make her onscreen debut with film 'Dhadak' has already made her fanbase.

The young talent, who was spotted by the paparazzi at a Bandra eatery on Friday afternoon, apparently got mobbed by a group of children and women as they tried to touch her and shake hands with her.

However, Janhvi maintained her calm during the entire episode and was seen smiling at them. She was soon walked away to her car by the security men.

Watch the video here:

Janhvi was dressed up in a white tank top, grey short and olive green-coloured zipper jacket. It appeared that she was either heading for her gym session or had returned from it.