Sridevi death case referred to Dubai public prosecution for further investigation

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Sridevi died of drowning in the bathtub of room number 2201 Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel after loss of consciousness, the Dubai Police stated on Monday following the completion of post-mortem analysis of the actress. The case has now been referred to the Dubai public prosecution for further investigation, reports Khaleej Times.

“Further delay in return of mortal remains of Sridevi is expected because the Dubai police await clearance from Prosecution magistrate .Police reportedly informed Indian authorities the body can only be handed over after nod from prosecution magistrate”, sources told ANI.

In an earlier interview with an Indian media, India’s Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri had said that they had got clearance from Dubai authorities to repatriate Sridevi’s mortal remains. But on being contacted by Gulf News, he clarified that the quote from him was relevant at that point of time, however with the new development, of the case being referred to the Public Prosecution, the repatriation issue is now open ended. He added that the Indian Embassy is in talks with the Dubai authorities to get clearance and is hopeful it will happen soon, reported Gulf News.

According to Gulf News, a chief prosecutor said, “In such accidental death incidents, the results of the post-mortem and forensic examination reports are referred to the Public Prosecution as part of ordinary law enforcement procedures. The papers are revised by the prosecutors of the jurisdiction where the incident happened. An official order to hand over the body of the deceased to the family or relatives is issued shortly after that.”

In case of any suspicious foul play, prosecutors would carry out further detailed investigations and decide on any future law enforcement procedures accordingly, said the chief prosecutor.

According to a Gulf News report, Sridevi, who was under the influence of alcohol, lost her balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned.

Sridevi's untimely death has stunned her family, friends and fans. She was there along with her husband Boney Kapoor, daughter Khushi and extended family to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding last week. Boney and Khushi returned but Sridevi stayed back in Dubai after the wedding.