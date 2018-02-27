Sridevi death: Dubai Public Prosecution closes case after comprehensive investigation

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sridevi’s death case which was referred to the Dubai public prosecution by the Dubai police for further investigation on Monday, has been closed. Sridevi - India’s first female superstar - died of ''drowning in the bathtub'' of room number 2201 of Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel after ''loss of consciousness'', the Dubai Police stated on Monday following the completion of post-mortem autopsy conducted on the late actress.

The Dubai Media office took to Twitter to post the following:

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Dubai said: 'The decision to release the body came after all the investigations and procedural matters followed in such incidents were completed, in order to determine all its circumstances and ensure that justice was done within the framework of the law'.

Dubai Public Prosecution has approved the release of the body of the Indian actress Sridevi to her family following the completion of a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of her death. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) 27 February 2018

Dubai Public Prosecution stressed that all regular procedures followed in such cases have been completed. As per the forensic report, the death of the Indian actress occurred due to accidental drowning following loss of consciousness. The case has now been closed. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) 27 February 2018

Sridevi’s mortal remains will be brought back to India tonight. Her step-son Arjun Kapoor has flown to Dubai to be by his father Boney in this hour of immeasureable grief.

According to a Gulf News report, Sridevi, who was under the influence of alcohol, lost her balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned.

Sridevi was in Ras Al Khaimah in UAE last week, along with husband Boney Kapoor, daughter Khushi and other relatives to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony.

She had posted pictures of her family from the ceremony just a few days before she passed away.

Her untimely death has stunned her family, friends and fans.