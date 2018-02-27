हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sridevi death: Dubai Public Prosecution closes case after comprehensive investigation

Sridevi’s mortal remains will be brought back to India tonight.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 27, 2018, 16:12 PM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sridevi’s death case which was referred to the Dubai public prosecution by the Dubai police for further investigation on Monday, has been closed. Sridevi - India’s first female superstar - died of ''drowning in the bathtub'' of room number 2201 of Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel after ''loss of consciousness'', the Dubai Police stated on Monday following the completion of post-mortem autopsy conducted on the late actress.

The Dubai Media office took to Twitter to post the following:

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Dubai said: 'The decision to release the body came after all the investigations and procedural matters followed in such incidents were completed, in order to determine all its circumstances and ensure that justice was done within the framework of the law'.

Sridevi’s mortal remains will be brought back to India tonight. Her step-son Arjun Kapoor has flown to Dubai to be by his father Boney in this hour of immeasureable grief.

According to a Gulf News report, Sridevi, who was under the influence of alcohol, lost her balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned.

Sridevi was in Ras Al Khaimah in UAE last week, along with husband Boney Kapoor, daughter Khushi and other relatives to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony.

She had posted pictures of her family from the ceremony just a few days before she passed away.

Her untimely death has stunned her family, friends and fans.

