Sridevi didn't have any history of a heart ailment, says brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood actress breathed her last in Dubai suffering a cardiac arrest. The incident took place around midnight on February 24, 2018. She had flown to the UAE to celebrate the wedding of Mohit Marwah a few days back.

According to sources, Sridevi was staying in Jumeirah Emirates Tower hotel. Around midnight she suffered a cardiac arrest following which she fell unconscious inside the hotel bathroom. Reports suggest, soon after that she was rushed to Rashid Hospital where she was declared dead.

Confirming the news of her demise, her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor told The Khaleej Times that she suffered a heart attack at 11 pm yesterday night while she was in the hotel room in Dubai.

"We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack," he said.

Sanjay Kapoor and other family members have reportedly flown to the UAE after learning about the shocking news. Indian Ambassador to UAE Navdeep Singh Suri to ANI, "Right now, police are engaged in forensics report. We are in touch with the family & local authorities to provide all possible assistance."

The mortal remains of Sridevi expected to be brought via a chartered flight today evening as per Mumbai Airport Sources. According to PTI, the aircraft which will bring Sridevi's body is likely to depart from Mumbai around 1 pm and will arrive in Dubai at 4 pm. It is expected to reach Mumbai around 8 pm.

Sridevi, originally named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan featured in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada movies. Her rich filmography got her the title of first 'superstar' actress of Hindi cinema. She had a huge fan following which increased by manifolds over the years.

Her last film 'Mom' created quite an impact amongst the critics and viewers alike. Her powerful portrayal of a doting mother who takes revenge for her daughter sent shivers down the spine.

A diva in every sense of the word, Sridevi became a huge name in a span of some years. She not only evolved as an actor but also carved an indispensable place for herself in cinema.