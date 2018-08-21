हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sridevi had the sweetest thing to say about reel sister Sujata Kumar

Sujata was seen in several TV show, commercials and films such as 'Gori Tere Pyar Mein' and 'Raanjhanaa', 'English Vinglish' etc to name a few.

Pic Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: Noted film and television personality Sujata Kumar breathed her last on August 19, 2018, after battling cancer for long. The senior actor was best remembered for her role in Gauri Shinde's 'English Vinglish' where she played Sridevi's sister.

Sujata Kumar's younger sister Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to her Facebook account and shared the news with a heavy heart. She wrote: “Our beloved Sujata Kumar has passed away and moved on to a better place leaving us with an unimaginable void. She left us an hour ago at 11.26 pm on the 19th of August 2018...Life can never be the same again ...”

Talking about Sujata Kumar, Boney Kapoor told Spotboye.com, "Well, Sri (Sridevi) always told me that Sujata was a very dignified lady, full of warmth.”

He added that he met once or twice in person.

Family sources told PTI, she was suffering from fourth stage metastatic cancer (metastatis) and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. "Her condition worsened day before yesterday at the hospital," the insider said.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi even shared the time and details of Sujata's funeral. She wrote: “We are bidding our last farewell to Sujata Kumar at Juhu Crematorium, Vile Parle West, near Pavan Hans today 20th August 2018 at 11 am.”

Sujata was seen in several TV show, commercials and films such as 'Gori Tere Pyar Mein' and 'Raanjhanaa', 'English Vinglish' etc to name a few.

