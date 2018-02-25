Sridevi no more: You will be missed, say Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth

Mumbai: Legendary actress and Indian cinema’s first female superstar – Sridevi – breathed her last on Saturday around midnight in Dubai. She died of cardiac arrest. She was 54.

The ‘Mom’ actress, who began her acting career as a child artiste in Tamil films, shared screen space with iconic actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

Her pairing with Kamal and Rajini was loved by the audiences.

Kamal and Rajinikanth, who have fond memories of working with Sridevi, took to Twitter to express shock and condolences.

Kamal tweeted: "Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her."

16 Vythinile and Moondru Muduchhi, cult films saw Rajini play the antagonist while Kamal essayed the role of the hero. Sridevi was paired with Kamal in both the films. Besides Moondru Muduchhi, Sridevi romanced Kamal in a number of other hit films such as Neela Malargal, Varamayin Niram Sigappu, Moondram Pirai (Sadma in Hindi), Vazhvey Maayam, Meendum Kokila and Manidharil Ithanai Nirangala. Sridevi and Rajini too delivered a number of hits with Rajini as the hero and the list includes Dharma Yuddham, Aayiram Janmamgal, Naan Adimai Illai and Vanakkatukuriya Kathaliye.