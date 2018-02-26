Sridevi’s body embalming likely to take place by noon on Tuesday: Report

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Sridevi’s body is likely to be embalmed by noon on Tuesday, a Khaleej Times report suggests. The legendary actress died of drowning in the bathtub of room number 2201 Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel after loss of consciousness, the Dubai Police stated on Monday following the completion of post-mortem analysis of the actress.

The case has now been referred to the Dubai public prosecution for further investigation, reports Khaleej Times.

“Further delay in return of mortal remains of Sridevi is expected because the Dubai police await clearance from Prosecution magistrate .Police reportedly informed Indian authorities the body can only be handed over after nod from prosecution magistrate”, sources told ANI.

According to a Gulf News, a chief prosecutor said, “In such accidental death incidents, the results of the post-mortem and forensic examination reports are referred to the Public Prosecution as part of ordinary law enforcement procedures. The papers are revised by the prosecutors of the jurisdiction where the incident happened. An official order to hand over the body of the deceased to the family or relatives is issued shortly after that.”

In case of any suspicious foul play, prosecutors would carry out further detailed investigations and decide on any future law enforcement procedures accordingly, said the chief prosecutor.

According to a Gulf News report, Sridevi, who was under the influence of alcohol, lost her balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned.

Earlier reports said that the actress was getting ready for a dinner date with her husband.

Boney flew to Dubai from Mumbai and went to her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel at around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday to "surprise" her with the dinner, a source close to the family told the Khaleej Times.

He woke her up and the couple chatted for about 15 minutes before he invited her for dinner.

The Mom star then went to the washroom. After 15 minutes had passed and Sridevi did not come out, Boney knocked on the door to check on her. When he got no response, he forced open the door to find the legendary actor lying motionless in the bathtub full of water, the source said.

"He tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9 p.m.," he added.

The police and paramedics rushed to the site, but she was pronounced dead.

Her body was taken to the General Department of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy.

Sridevi, Boney, and their younger daughter Khushi Kapoor were in Ras Al Khaimah, another part of UAE, last week to celebrate the wedding of her actor-nephew Mohit Marwah.

Boney had returned to Mumbai after the wedding, but decided to return to Dubai to "surprise" his wife.

(With IANS inputs)