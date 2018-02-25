Sridevi’s childhood pics will make you teary-eyed

Mumbai: The Indian film industry woke up to a rude shock with legendary actress Sridevi’s untimely demise.

The iconic star of the 1980s and early 1990s passed away on Saturday night after a cardiac arrest in Dubai.

She was in UAE to attend a family wedding ceremony. Sridevi, who began her career as a child artiste in Tamil film Thunaivan in 1969 went on to become Hindi cinema’s first female superstar. Before venturing into Bollywood, Sridevi worked in Malayalam, Telugu and Malayalam films besides Tamil.

The diva of the silver screens was an avid social media user. She would keep her fans posted about her personal and professional endeavors. On several occasions, Sridevi shared memorable photographs and here’s taking a look at a couple of her childhood pics:

A photograph of mine as a child artiste! @zeecinema pic.twitter.com/omzvCzMobB — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) March 1, 2013

Hi. I'm very grateful to one of my fans who found this rare picture of my family. Brought back so many memories. pic.twitter.com/rZ7eEY7P — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) August 20, 2012

Sridevi has delivered spellbinding performances in iconic films like Sadma, Mr India, Nagina, Chaalbaaz, Chandni, Lamhe and a number of others.

She was honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award in 2013 for her contribution to Indian cinema.