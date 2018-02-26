Sridevi’s death occurred due to drowning following loss of consciousness: Dubai Police HQ

Mumbai: Following the completion of post-mortem analysis of Bollywood star Sridevi, the Dubai Police HQ stated that her death occurred due to drowning in the hotel room’s bathtub following loss of consciousness, reports Gulf News.

The Police have transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.

Indian cinema's first female supertsar, Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room and not because of cardiac arrest, revealed the autopsy report of the legendary actress released by the Ministry of Health, UAE on Monday.

Sridevi was found unconscious in the bathroom of her room at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel late on Saturday night and was declared dead by the doctors. According to a Gulf News report, Sridevi, who was under the influence of alcohol, lost her balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned.

The Dubai-based Gulf News said in a report that the actor was under the influence of alcohol. She fell into the bathtub and drowned, it added.

It also attached a copy of the UAE government's forensic report on its Twitter handle. The report, citing accidental drowning as the cause of death, has a stamp of the "Ministry of Health UAE" and the director of preventive medicine, Dubai, Dr Sami Wadie.

The report mentions the actor's full name, "Sreedevi Boney Kapoor Ayyappan", her passport number, date of the incident and cause of death.

"The investigation is still going on to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident as the forensic report only says that she drowned", Gulf News quoted an official as saying.

Her body has been sent for embalming, the newspaper said.

Sridevi's sudden death has stunned her family, friends and fans. She was there along with her husband Boney Kapoor, daughter Khushi and extended family to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding last week. Boney and Khushi returned but Sridevi stayed back in Dubai after the wedding.

(With PTI inputs)