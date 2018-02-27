Sridevi to be cremated in Mumbai's Vile Parle at 3.30 pm tomorrow

Mumbai: Sridevi’s mortal remains are expected to arrive at the airport here by around 10.30 PM on Tuesday at Gate No 8 by Anil Ambani's private jet, reports Khaleej Times.

The last rites of Indian cinema’s first female superstar will be held tomorrow.

The mortal remains will be taken to Celebration Sports Club Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, at around 9.30 am for condolences and last respects.

The final journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans and the last rites will be performed at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery.

The veteran actress breathed her last on Saturday at around 11 pm. She died of ''drowning in the bathtub'' of room number 2201 of Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel after ''loss of consciousness'', the Dubai Police stated on Monday following the completion of post-mortem autopsy conducted on the late actress.

The case was then referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further investigation. On Tuesday, the Prosecution completed the probe and approved the release of the body.

Her mortal remains are expected to reach the city shortly.

Sridevi was in Ras Al Khaimah in UAE last week, along with husband Boney Kapoor, daughter Khushi and other relatives to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony.

She had posted pictures of her family from the ceremony just a few days before she passed away.

Born in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu on August 13, 1963, Sridevi began her career at the age of four in the devotional film Thunaivan in which she played Lord Murugan.

Besides Tamil, Sridevi worked in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi productions. She went on to become one of the most formidable actresses of the 1980s and 1990s in Hindi cinema. From a child artiste, she became Indian cinema’s first female superstar.

She is remembered for her spellbinding performances in some of the iconic Bollywood films like Mr. India, Nagina, Lamhe, Sadma, ChalBaaz, Chandni, Khuda Gawah, among many others in different Indian languages.

Sridevi, who made a comeback to Bollywood in 2012 with English Vinglish after a long break of 15 years, was last seen in Mom in 2017. She shot for a cameo appearance in October for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero which is expected to release in December this year.