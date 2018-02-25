Sridevi's mortal remains to arrive in Mumbai tonight, last rites tomorrow; fans gather outside her Lokahandwala residence

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi breathed her last around midnight on February 24, 2018. The actress reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in Dubai where she had flown to celebrate the wedding of Mohit Marwah three days back.

According to sources, Sridevi was staying in Jumeirah Emirates Tower hotel. Around midnight she suffered a cardiac arrest following which she fell unconscious inside the hotel bathroom. Reports suggest, soon after that she was rushed to Rashid Hospital where she was declared dead.

The family members have not yet released any statement about the incident. Sanjay Kapoor and other family members have reportedly flown to the UAE after learning about the shocking news.

Indian Ambassador to UAE Navdeep Singh Suri to ANI, "Right now, police are engaged in forensics report. We are in touch with the family & local authorities to provide all possible assistance."

Sridevi's mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai today and last rites are expected to be held on Monday. According to ANI, the mortal remains of #Sridevi is expected to be bought via a chartered flight today evening: Mumbai Airport Sources

Mortal remains of #Sridevi expected to be brought via a chartered flight today evening: Mumbai Airport Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

According to PTI, the aircraft which will bring Sridevi's body is likely to depart from Mumbai around 1 pm and will arrive in Dubai at 4 pm. It is expected to reach back Mumbai at midnight.

As per a report, mortal remains of the actress will be laid out at Versova's Vaswani Villa for the last respect at 9 am tomorrow morning. The cremation is expected to take place at Santacruz, Mumbai at 12 noon.

A Khaleej Times report said that the plane carrying Sridevi's remain will take off post 10:30 pm, adding that timing is not confirmed as of now.

Meanwhile, Two police vans have been stationed and the security, too, has been beefed up to avoid any commotion outside her residence.

As per media reports, Rekha and Arjun Kapoor were spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor's residence where Sridevi's Jhanvi has been staying since last night.

The legendary actress married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple is blessed with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.

Sridevi, originally named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan featured in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada movies. Her rich filmography got her the title of first 'superstar' actress of Hindi cinema. She had a huge fan following which increased by manifolds over the years.

Her last film 'Mom' created quite an impact amongst the critics and viewers alike. Her powerful portrayal of a doting mother who takes revenge for her daughter sent shivers down the spine.

A diva in every sense of the word, Sridevi became a huge name in a span of some years. She not only evolved as an actor but also carved an indispensable place for herself in cinema.