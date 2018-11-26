हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sridevi was a legend: Arjun Kapoor on Koffee With Karan

He also gave an emotional account why he chose to be with his father and sister Janhvi and Khushi after Sridevi's death

New Delhi: The famous Kapoor siblings Arjun and Anshula made their much-awaited appearance on Koffee With Karan. The duo talked about everything that the fans have wanted to know about their equation. During one of the segments, Arjun, who has never spoken about Sridevi, called her a legend.

Coincidentally, both Arjun and Janhvi lost their mothers Mona Shourie and Sridevi Kapoor ahead of their Bollywood debut. Talking about the unfortunate coincidence, Arjun said that there was more pressure on Janhvi because she is a Starkid. "There were lesser expectations from me, I was not a star son, my father was a film producer but the reference point for Janhvi is very very different as her mother is a legend that defined a generation. People decided to work in this profession because of what she did."

He also gave an emotional account why he chose to be with his father and sister Janhvi and Khushi after Sridevi's death."A moment changes everything, I have been through that moment, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I and Anshula did everything was an impulse out of pure honesty because we knew that we would have needed somebody at that time. We couldn’t have that but that doesn’t mean Janhvi and Khushi shouldn’t. But at that point, it stemmed purely out of being a good son to my father because that is the first impulse. My mother would have wanted that. My mother would have wanted that. If she was alive, the first thing she should’ve said is, ‘Go be there’. Don’t hold any grudges; life is too short," Arjun said.

The whole episode was a mixed bag of emotions. There were moments where references to the late actress could tear anyone up and there were moments when Arjun, Janhvi's sibling bond were too cute to miss. The actor has been in news for quite some time because of his rumored relationship with Malaika Arora. In the same show, Arjun also confirmed that he is not single anymore.

