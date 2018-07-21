हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
dhadak

Sridevi, wish you were here to watch Janhvi's debut: Shabana Azmi pens an emotional note after watching Dhadak

'Dhadak' has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and is an official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat' starring newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar

New Delhi: Bollywood's youngest actor Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak on Friday. A special screening of the film was hosted for the B-town biggies a day ahead of its official release date. Shabana Azmi, who was one of the attendees at the special screening, penned a moving note remembering Sridevi after watching Janhvi-Ishaan Khatter starrer 'Dhadak'.

"#Sridevi wish you were here to watch your daughter #Janvhi’s debut. You would have been so proud. A star is born, " her post read.

Shabana, who was one of Sridevi's closest friends, cancelled her extravagant Holi Party after the legendary actress's sudden demise earlier this year.

'Dhadak' has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and is an official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat' starring newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. 'Sairat', helmed by Nagraj Manjule went on to become the biggest hit in the history of Marathi cinema by garnering over Rs 100 crores at the Box Office.

The Dhadak title track and the recreated version of chartbuster ' Zingaat' created waves. Music lovers gave a thumbs up to the two songs, and the song 'Pehli Baar' beautifully captured the charm of first love. 

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta the film is jointly presented by the banner and Zee Studios.

