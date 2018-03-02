Sridevi's ashes to be immersed at Rameswaram

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai where she had gone to attend the wedding of actor nephew Mohit Marwah. The superstar died around midnight leaving her family and friends in a state of shock.

Sridevi was cremated with full state honours at the Celebration Sports Club Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West on February 28, 2018. Her mortal remains were wrapped in tri-colour and her entire family was in a state of grief.

Several reports suggest that the actress's ashes will be immersed in Rameswaram and the family is likely to fly to Chennai today. According to Timesofindia.com, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor along with other family members will take off to Chennai from where they will head to Rameswaram to proceed with the immersion rituals.

A chartered aircraft will leave from the Mumbai airport and the family will reportedly be back tonight itself. As per Hindu traditions, immersion of ashes or 'Asthi Visarjan' is an important ritual after the body is cremated and the soul leaves for the heavenly abode.

Asthi Visarjan requires the immersion of ashes in flowing water stream. Usually, ashes are immersed in the holy river Ganges after a proper ritual is performed at the ghats.

An ocean of fan following and Bollywood celebs paid their last respects to the actress, who won a million hearts. Her sudden and untimely death not only shook the entire nation but also created a void which can never be filled. She was 54.

Dubai Public Prosecutor's Office put an end to speculation about the cause of her death, saying the actress 'accidentally drowned' in the bathtub following a loss of consciousness, and that the 'case was now closed'.